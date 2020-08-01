Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Diodes Inc in the Semiconductors Industry (DIOD, AOSL, ON, NPTN, CREE)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Diodes Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $127,000. Alpha & Omega Se is next with a an RPE of $141,000. On Semiconductor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $161,000.
Neophotonics Cor follows with a an RPE of $163,000, and Cree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $239,000.
