Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Daily Journal in the Publishing Industry (DJCO, NEWM, LEE, GCI, SCHL)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Daily Journal ranks lowest with a an RPE of $115,000. Following is New Media Invest with a an RPE of $131,000. Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $172,000.

Gannett Co Inc follows with a an RPE of $202,000, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $218,000.

