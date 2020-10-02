Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Clean Energy Fue in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (CLNE, NS, ALJ, MPC, AE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Clean Energy Fue ranks lowest with a an RPE of $823,000. Nustar Energy L P is next with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Alon Usa Energy ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.5 million.

Marathon Petrole follows with a an RPE of $1.6 million, and Adams Resources rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.

