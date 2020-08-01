Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co in the Industrial Machinery Industry (CVR, SXI, PRLB, HSC, CIR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $153,000. Standex Intl Co is next with a an RPE of $162,000. Proto Labs Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $164,000.

Harsco Corp follows with a an RPE of $175,000, and Circor Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $180,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Circor Intl on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Circor Intl have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Circor Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.