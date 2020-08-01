MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co in the Industrial Machinery Industry (CVR, SXI, PRLB, HSC, CIR)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:35am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $153,000. Standex Intl Co is next with a an RPE of $162,000. Proto Labs Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $164,000.

Harsco Corp follows with a an RPE of $175,000, and Circor Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $180,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Circor Intl on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Circor Intl have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Circor Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee amex:cvr chicago rivet & machine co standex intl co proto labs inc harsco corp circor intl

Ticker(s): SXI PRLB HSC CIR

Contact David Diaz