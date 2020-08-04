Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Cap City Bank in the Regional Banks Industry (CCBG, THFF, LCNB, CFFI, GSBC)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Cap City Bank ranks lowest with a an RPE of $171,000. First Fin Cor/In is next with a an RPE of $176,000. Lcnb Corporation ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $179,000.
C & F Financial follows with a an RPE of $181,000, and Great Southn Ban rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $181,000.
