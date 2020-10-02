Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Big 5 Sporting in the Specialty Stores Industry (BGFV, BKS, SPWH, TCS, ODP)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Big 5 Sporting ranks lowest with a an RPE of $110,000. Following is Barnes & Noble with a an RPE of $142,000. Sportsman'S Ware ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $162,000.

Container Store follows with a an RPE of $166,000, and Office Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $231,000.

