Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Barrett Bus Svcs in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (BBSI, GPX, WAGE, KFY, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks lowest with a an RPE of $8,000. Following is Gp Strategies with a an RPE of $140,000. Wageworks ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $213,000.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a an RPE of $242,000, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $312,000.

