Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Ares Commercial in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ACRE, PMT, EARN, MITT, ABR)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ares Commercial ranks lowest with a an RPE of $104,000. Pennymac Mortgag is next with a an RPE of $159,000. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $222,000.
Ag Mortgage Inve follows with a an RPE of $407,000, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pennymac Mortgag on January 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Pennymac Mortgag have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor Pennymac Mortgag for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ares commercial pennymac mortgag ellington residential mortgage reit ag mortgage inve arbor realty trust inc.