Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Aptargroup Inc in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, OI, GEF, MYE, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Aptargroup Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $195,000. Owens-Illinois is next with a an RPE of $264,000. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $286,000.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a an RPE of $305,000, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $327,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Berry Global Gro on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Berry Global Gro have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor Berry Global Gro for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.