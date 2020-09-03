Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMKR, COHU, PDFS, PLAB, FORM)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $147,000. Cohu Inc is next with a an RPE of $204,000. Pdf Solutions ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $245,000.

Photronics Inc follows with a an RPE of $315,000, and Formfactor Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $319,000.

