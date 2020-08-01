Relatively Low Revenue Per Employee Detected in Shares of Accelerate Diagn in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (AXDX, PRAH, CRL, PACB, FLDM)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Accelerate Diagn ranks lowest with a an RPE of $19,000. Pra Health Scien is next with a an RPE of $158,000. Charles River La ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $162,000.

Pacific Bioscien follows with a an RPE of $193,000, and Fluidigm Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.

