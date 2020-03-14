Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Veeco Instrument in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (VECO, PDFS, PLAB, FORM, ENTG)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Veeco Instrument ranks lowest with a ROE of -826.7%. Following is Pdf Solutions with a ROE of -112.5%. Photronics Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 229.3%.

Formfactor Inc follows with a ROE of 854.1%, and Entegris Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,118.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entegris Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.60. Since that call, shares of Entegris Inc have fallen 8.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.