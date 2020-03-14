Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Usg Corp in the Building Products Industry (USG, NX, OC, JCI, SSD)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Usg Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of 367.0%. Following is Quanex Building with a ROE of 691.5%. Owens Corning ranks third lowest with a ROE of 699.7%.
Johnson Controls follows with a ROE of 1,042.2%, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,075.0%.
