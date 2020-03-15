Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Usg Corp in the Building Products Industry (USG, NX, OC, JCI, SSD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of 367.0%. Following is Quanex Building with a ROE of 691.5%. Owens Corning ranks third lowest with a ROE of 699.7%.

Johnson Controls follows with a ROE of 1,042.2%, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,075.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson Controls on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.66. Since that call, shares of Johnson Controls have fallen 15.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.