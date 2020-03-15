Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc. in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SIF, SPA, EGL, KEYW, CUB)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

SIFCO Industries Inc. ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,984.7%. Following is Sparton Corp with a ROE of -1,276.7%. Engility Holding ranks third lowest with a ROE of -517.9%.

Keyw Holding Cor follows with a ROE of -318.5%, and Cubic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -304.8%.

