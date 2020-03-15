Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Second Sight Med in the Health Care Equipment Industry (EYES, NVIV, TRXC, RMTI, CFMS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Second Sight Med ranks lowest with a ROE of -25,610.2%. Invivo Therapeut is next with a ROE of -19,457.6%. Transenterix Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -8,580.6%.

Rockwell Medical follows with a ROE of -7,107.3%, and Conformis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -6,914.6%.

