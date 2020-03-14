Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Re/Max Holdings in the Real Estate Services Industry (RMAX, JLL, RLGY, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Re/Max Holdings ranks lowest with a ROE of 277.8%. Following is Jones Lang Lasal with a ROE of 899.2%. Realogy Holdings ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,634.7%.

Marcus & Millich follows with a ROE of 1,902.5%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 4,284.0%.

