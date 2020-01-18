Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Radnet Inc in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT, BEAT, DPLO, CIVI, ADUS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Radnet Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -940.0%. Biotelemetry Inc is next with a ROE of -506.9%. Diplomat Pharmac ranks third lowest with a ROE of 155.5%.

Civitas Solution follows with a ROE of 410.4%, and Addus Homecare rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 540.0%.

