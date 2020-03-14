Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Plug Power Inc in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (PLUG, WATT, BGC, LYTS, POWL)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Plug Power Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -34,290.0%. Energous Corp is next with a ROE of -16,023.3%. Gen Cable Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of -4,954.4%.

Lsi Industries follows with a ROE of -1,073.7%, and Powell Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -547.0%.

