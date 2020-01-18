Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Orbcomm Inc in the Alternative Carriers Industry (ORBC, PDVW, VG, ZAYO, CTL)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Orbcomm Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,630.0%. Following is Pdvwireless Inc with a ROE of -1,591.5%. Vonage Holdings ranks third lowest with a ROE of -320.0%.
Zayo Group Holdi follows with a ROE of 563.5%, and Centurylink Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 729.8%.
