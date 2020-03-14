MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Northstar Realty in the Office REITs Industry (NRE, FSP, TIER, DEA, VNO)

Written on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 5:15am
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Northstar Realty ranks lowest with a ROE of -284.2%. Following is Franklin Street with a ROE of -210.3%. Tier Reit Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -78.8%.

Easterly Governm follows with a ROE of 72.8%, and Vornado Rlty Tst rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 208.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tier Reit Inc on November 7th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Tier Reit Inc have risen 24.4%.

