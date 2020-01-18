Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Monro Muffler in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, SAH, CRMT, AAP, LAD)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a ROE of 938.1%. Following is Sonic Automoti-A with a ROE of 1,225.2%. America'S Car-Ma ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,331.0%.
Advance Auto Par follows with a ROE of 1,502.1%, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,538.8%.
