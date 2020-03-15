Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Lsb Indus Inc in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (LXU, DD, EMN, HUN, CC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,354.7%. Du Pont (Ei) is next with a ROE of 650.0%. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a ROE of 2,738.3%.
Huntsman Corp follows with a ROE of 3,823.9%, and Chemours Co rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 13,229.6%.
