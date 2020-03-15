MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Innerworkings In in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, BRC, LABL, EBF, QUAD)

Written on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:21am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a ROE of 684.8%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a ROE of 1,139.9%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,248.7%.

Ennis Inc follows with a ROE of 1,282.7%, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,566.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Innerworkings In and will alert subscribers who have INWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest return on equity innerworkings in brady corp - a multi-color corp ennis inc quad graphics in

Ticker(s): INWK BRC LABL EBF QUAD

Contact Nick Russo