Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Innerworkings In in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, BRC, LABL, EBF, QUAD)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a ROE of 684.8%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a ROE of 1,139.9%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,248.7%.
Ennis Inc follows with a ROE of 1,282.7%, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,566.9%.
