Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Horizon Global in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (HZN, STRT, SUP, MOD, THRM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Horizon Global ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,603.5%. Strattec Sec is next with a ROE of -1,046.2%. Superior Inds ranks third lowest with a ROE of -525.9%.

Modine Mfg Co follows with a ROE of 287.9%, and Gentherm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 411.5%.

