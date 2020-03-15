MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Hess Corp in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (HES, KOS, WLL, WPX, MCF)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hess Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,305.5%. Following is Kosmos Energy Lt with a ROE of -2,563.9%. Whiting Petroleu ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,526.3%.

Wpx Energy follows with a ROE of -613.1%, and Contango Oil & G rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -508.1%.

