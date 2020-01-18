Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of General Electric in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, HON, RAVN, ROP, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

General Electric ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,230.0%. Honeywell Intl is next with a ROE of 932.0%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,532.1%.

Roper Technologi follows with a ROE of 1,561.8%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,329.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 17.9%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.