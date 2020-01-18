Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Fossil Group Inc in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (FOSL, SQBG, UA, MOV, RL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Fossil Group Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -6,405.5%. Following is Sequential Brand with a ROE of -5,007.8%. Under Armo-C ranks third lowest with a ROE of -377.6%.

Movado Group follows with a ROE of -322.5%, and Ralph Lauren Cor rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -235.1%.

