Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Fitbit Inc - A in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (FIT, UUU, ITRI, OSIS, MLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Fitbit Inc - A ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,449.3%. Following is Universal Security Instruments Inc with a ROE of -2,007.4%. Itron Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,522.1%.

Osi Systems Inc follows with a ROE of -630.7%, and Mesa Labs rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -379.8%.

