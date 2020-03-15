Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Exone Co/The in the Industrial Machinery Industry (XONE, ATU, BOOM, GHM, CIR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Exone Co/The ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,567.3%. Following is Actuant Corp-A with a ROE of -1,601.9%. Dmc Global Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,070.3%.

Graham Corp follows with a ROE of -833.9%, and Circor Intl rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -207.7%.

