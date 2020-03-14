Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Discovery Comm-A in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, HMTV, MEG, TSQ)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Discovery Comm-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,143.7%. Discovery Comm-C is next with a ROE of -1,143.7%. Hemisphere Media ranks third lowest with a ROE of -528.7%.

Media General follows with a ROE of -442.3%, and Townsquare Med-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -290.8%.

