Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (DBD, CRAY, DDD, SSYS, EFII)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Diebold Nixdorf ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,108.3%. Following is Cray Inc with a ROE of -3,144.5%. 3D Systems Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,235.2%.

Stratasys Ltd follows with a ROE of -347.2%, and Elec For Imaging rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -294.0%.

