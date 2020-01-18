Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of CVR Partners LP in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (UAN, CGA, MOS, AVD, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

CVR Partners LP ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,423.2%. Following is China Green Agriculture Inc with a ROE of -256.2%. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a ROE of -63.8%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a ROE of 714.4%, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,292.0%.

