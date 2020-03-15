Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Crocs Inc in the Footwear Industry (CROX, DECK, SKX, NKE, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -259.3%. Following is Deckers Outdoor with a ROE of 779.4%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a ROE of 1,603.3%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,643.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nike Inc -Cl B on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.16. Since that call, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
