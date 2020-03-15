MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Crocs Inc in the Footwear Industry (CROX, DECK, SKX, NKE, SHOO)

Written on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -259.3%. Following is Deckers Outdoor with a ROE of 779.4%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a ROE of 1,603.3%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,643.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nike Inc -Cl B on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.16. Since that call, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

