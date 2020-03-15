Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A in the Airlines Industry (CPA, SAVE, DAL, SKYW, ALK)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks lowest with a ROE of 1,957.8%. Spirit Airlines is next with a ROE of 2,183.8%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a ROE of 2,761.4%.
Skywest Inc follows with a ROE of 2,837.6%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,891.7%.
