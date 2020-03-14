Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Colony Capital-A in the Diversified REITs Industry (CLNY, GOOD, VER, WRE, LXP)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,872.2%. Gladstone Commer is next with a ROE of -251.0%. Vereit Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 19.0%.

Washington Reit follows with a ROE of 152.1%, and Lexington Realty rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 183.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colony Capital-A and will alert subscribers who have CLNY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.