Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, BAC, JPM, WFC, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -382.2%. Following is Bank Of America with a ROE of 767.8%. Jpmorgan Chase ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,079.7%.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a ROE of 1,131.1%, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,427.6%.

