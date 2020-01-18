Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Charter Commun-A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, LBRDA, LBRDK, LORL, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a ROE of 1,681.1%. Liberty Br-A is next with a ROE of 2,141.1%. Liberty Br-C ranks third lowest with a ROE of 2,141.1%.

Loral Space & Co follows with a ROE of 2,575.4%, and Dish Network-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 3,349.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Charter Commun-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $398.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Charter Commun-A have risen 27.8%. We continue to monitor Charter Commun-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.