Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Cardtronics Pl-A in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (CATM, SQ, TTEC, SYKE, BKI)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cardtronics Pl-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,353.4%. Square Inc is next with a ROE of -471.8%. Teletech Hldgs ranks third lowest with a ROE of 204.2%.

Sykes Enterprise follows with a ROE of 315.0%, and Black Knight Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 891.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cardtronics Pl-A and will alert subscribers who have CATM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.