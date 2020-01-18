Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Beazer Homes Usa in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, PICO, GRBK, KBH, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,304.8%. Pico Holdings is next with a ROE of -265.1%. Green Brick Part ranks third lowest with a ROE of 486.9%.

Kb Home follows with a ROE of 525.4%, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 570.2%.

