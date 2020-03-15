Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Anthera Pharmace in the Biotechnology Industry (ANTH, CHRS, RGLS, TTOO, IRWD)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Anthera Pharmace ranks lowest with a ROE of -63,542.8%. Coherus Bioscien is next with a ROE of -59,511.2%. Regulus Therapeu ranks third lowest with a ROE of -35,730.1%.
T2 Biosystems follows with a ROE of -30,693.7%, and Ironwood Pharmac rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -30,546.2%.
