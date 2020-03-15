Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Altisource in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, UMH, BRG, BRT, AMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Altisource ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,311.8%. Following is Umh Properties I with a ROE of -1,954.2%. Bluerock Residen ranks third lowest with a ROE of -282.7%.
BRT Apartments Corp follows with a ROE of -188.8%, and American Homes-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -38.9%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altisource and will alert subscribers who have RESI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
