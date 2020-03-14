MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Return on Equity Detected in Shares of Alico Inc in the Agricultural Products Industry (ALCO, BG, FDP, ADM, DAR)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Alico Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -606.3%. Following is Bunge Ltd with a ROE of 88.5%. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a ROE of 640.3%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a ROE of 919.9%, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,007.8%.

