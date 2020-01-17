Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of West Pharmaceut in the Health Care Supplies Industry (WST, OSUR, VIVO, ICUI, HAE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

West Pharmaceut ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.7%. Orasure Tech is next with a projected earnings growth of 2.9%. Meridian Biosci ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.5%.

Icu Medical follows with a projected earnings growth of 15.0%, and Haemonetics Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%.

