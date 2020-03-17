Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, USB, C, JPM, BAC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Us Bancorp is next with a projected earnings growth of 18.4%. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 22.9%.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a projected earnings growth of 29.4%, and Bank Of America rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 36.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 38.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.