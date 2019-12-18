MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Viad Corp in the Diversified Support Services Industry (VVI, MATW, KAR, CTAS, UNF)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Viad Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.3%. Matthews Intl-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.7%. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.6%.

Cintas Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 22.1%, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $203.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor Unifirst Corp/Ma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): VVI MATW KAR CTAS UNF

