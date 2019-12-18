Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Ultra Clean Hold in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (UCTT, AEIS, COHU, ENTG, BRKS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.4%. Following is Adv Energy Inds with a projected earnings growth of 11.3%. Cohu Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

Entegris Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%, and Brooks Automatio rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Brooks Automatio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Brooks Automatio in search of a potential trend change.