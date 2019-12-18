Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Tutor Perini Cor in the Construction & Engineering Industry (TPC, PRIM, EME, DY, NVEE)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Tutor Perini Cor ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.8%. Following is Primoris Service with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%. Emcor Group Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.7%.

Dycom Inds follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.2%, and Nv5 Global Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 14.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nv5 Global Inc on September 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $66.51. Since that call, shares of Nv5 Global Inc have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.