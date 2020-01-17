Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Ttm Technologies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (TTMI, CTS, MEI, IPGP, JBL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.5%. Cts Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 11.4%. Methode Elec ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.5%.

Ipg Photonics follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.8%, and Jabil Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 21.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ttm Technologies on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Ttm Technologies have risen 54.3%. We continue to monitor Ttm Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.