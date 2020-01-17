Relatively Low Projected Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Spartannash Co in the Food Distributors Industry (SPTN, SYY, UNFI, ANDE, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%. Sysco Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 20.7%. United Natural ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.8%.

Andersons Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 63.7%, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 69.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chefs Warehouse and will alert subscribers who have CHEF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.